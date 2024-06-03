Gujarat tourist looted in Goa’s club, two held

Panaji, June 3 (IANS) Two staffs of a ‘club’ from the beach area of Calangute in North Goa were arrested late at night on Sunday, after they allegedly looted a tourist from Gujarat, police said.

Calangute Police Inspector Paresh Naik informed that one Patel Bhavinkumar, 35, from Sabarkantha, Gujarat, had lodged a complaint stating that accused persons with their common intention got him to enter the club by offering various illegal services, and further extorted Rs 44,000 from him.

“The accused owner of the club and his staff, namely Varun Prajapati, Candan Ghadhai and others, extorted money from the complainant. We have taken action by arresting the staff of the club,” police said.

“The accused persons are identified as Varun Prajapati and Candan Ghadhai, who are arrested, while arrangements are made to arrest the owner and other accused persons,” police added.

An offence has been registered under Section 386, 420 r/w 34 IPC.

Police said that letters are being sent to appropriate authorities to take necessary action against the said club.

Further investigation is underway

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.