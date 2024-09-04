Use public transport to reduce pollution: Kailash Gahlot on launch of premium bus fleet

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday introduced a new premium bus policy, highlighting the launch of a fleet of electric buses as a significant step towards promoting environment-friendly transportation in the national capital.

"I believe the long wait to introduce a premium bus policy is finally coming to an end. We have secured licences from two companies, with Uber launching the service. Today, we are inspecting the buses at the Rajghat depot," Gahlot told IANS.

Emphasising the initiative's importance, Gahlot said, "This marks a significant change and a great initiative for public transportation. This shows how public and private sectors can make transportation more efficient."

He also underscored the environmental benefits, stating, "Because these are electric buses, they will also help reduce pollution."

Gahlot mentioned that the government's involvement in this initiative is minimal, limited to issuing licences under conditions that the buses are modern, comfortable, and air-conditioned and that each operator deploys a minimum of 25 buses.

"Hopefully, we will flag off these buses in the next 10 days," he added.

He also urged the public to adopt this comfortable public transport option instead of private vehicles, which would help reduce traffic congestion and pollution.

The ticket booking system for these buses will be fully online, enhancing convenience for the passengers.

In addition to the bus policy, the Transport Minister also discussed the extension of the Narela Metro corridor, which had previously been halted.

"Earlier, the Metro corridor was halted at Narela. It has now been extended to the Delhi-Haryana border and further to Kundli and Nathupur villages, connecting these rural areas with the entire city of Delhi. My best wishes to all the residents there," he said.

Addressing the potential alliance between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana, the AAP MLA welcomed the idea proposed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying AAP is open to any coalition that can prevent the BJP from coming to power.

"If a coalition can prevent the BJP from coming to power in any way, both parties should come together. From what I have seen from news reports, Rahul Gandhi voiced this idea, and our party welcomes it. AAP will surely move forward with this dialogue. Whatever agreement is reached, both parties will definitely achieve positive results if they contest the polls together," he said.

