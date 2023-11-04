Use modern technology to monitor security situation in J&K: DGP

Srinagar, Nov 4 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police R.R Swain on Saturday asked the security officers to use the modern technology to monitor the security situation in J&K.

“To achieve desired results we must put in use the modern technology to monitor the security situation. Operations must also be launched in higher reaches to flush out the hiding terrorists,” Swain said while chairing a security review meeting with the Director General CRPF Sujoy Lal Thaosen.

Swain also directed the officials to put in efforts to monitoring the moments of suspect elements.

“There must coordinated efforts to demolish the OGW network and hybrid terrorists,” Swain said.

He has also directed the forces to maintain pressure on anti-peace elements so that terror groups don’t get any chance of revival.

Swain said that Kashmir has all time low active terrorists and also cautioned that there will be attempts to create disturbance.

He also directed for joint training of police personnel for tackling the law and order situations.

During the review meeting threadbare discussions were held on issues related to terrorism that included presence of foreign and local terrorists in higher reaches and their attempts to come down during the winter.

Swain has also discussed creation of database of uncategorised militants with the officials.

