Use of AI-based system to promote 'Second Blue Revolution' in Maha: Minister

Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane on Wednesday said that use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) based system is the need of hour to increase fish production and further strengthen the safety of fishermen.

He further stated that the use of AI based system can lead to a second blue revolution in the state. Rane, who chaired the department meeting, said that the maritime security and the safety of fishermen are important issues.

He asked the department to craft a comprehensive plan on how AI technology can be used for transparent implementation of the various schemes.

"AI should be used for increasing fish production, ensuring the safety of fishermen, registration of fishermen and fishing boats, freshwater fishing, fish sale system, its transportation, security and response mechanism to be implemented during disasters. A model of such a security system should be set up at Sassoon Dock on a pilot basis. After evaluating it, it should be tested to see how this system can be implemented throughout the state,” he added.

“The AI-based security system to be set up at Sassoon Dock will include fish evaluation, safety of fishermen during disasters, fish disease detection system, AI-based fish market system, maritime security, maritime patrol, monitoring and curbing illegal fishing and monitoring of fishermen welfare schemes. This system will also help in increasing fish production and bring transparency,” said Rane.

The minister said that it is possible to improve the living standards of fishermen through AI technology, adding that it can also play an important role in the state's economy by increasing the fish production.

Meanwhile, Rane said that the department will provide training to fishermen to increase freshwater and marine fisheries in the state. He directed the department to start a training programme on a pilot basis in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district and it should also be launched in one of the coastal districts.

“The Fisheries Commissioner's Office should evaluate the training programme and how it has helped increase the fish production and how the fishermen have benefitted. The department should make provision for this training program from the funds of the planning committees of the respective districts,” he added.

Rane said that the Vadhavan Port being built in Palghar district will be operational by 2026.

A training programme should be prepared to create skilled manpower for the Vadhavan Port and it should be implemented immediately. For this training program, priority should be given mainly to coastal districts so that large employment opportunities are created in the coastal areas. He asked the department to make provision from the District Planning Committee funds.

“In Sindhudurg district, provision will be made from the District Planning Committee funds. A large number of skilled manpower is required for Vadhvan Port. The training programme will include sustainable fishing business, eco-friendly fishing, solving the problems faced by fishermen in their business, their safety and the use of modern technology,” said Rane.

