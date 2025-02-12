Rajasthan tourism & film policies being simplified to boost industry: Dy CM

Jaipur, Feb 12 (IANS) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Wednesday announced that the Rajasthan Tourism Policy and Rajasthan Film Tourism Promotion Policy are being simplified to enhance tourism and film-related activities in the state.

Speaking to media persons after a review meeting at Tourism Bhawan, attended by Tourism Department Secretary Ravi Jain and Tourism Commissioner Vijay Pal Singh, she emphasised that the revised policies will encourage more tourism and film productions in Rajasthan.

Highlighting the significance of the upcoming IIFA 2025 Awards, scheduled for March 8-9 in Jaipur, she noted that the event will provide Rajasthan with a grand global identity in tourism and significantly boost film shootings in the state.

During the meeting, she provided detailed directions to officials, stressing the need for simplicity in policy implementation to maximise the tourism sector's growth. She urged a strong global branding strategy for Rajasthan tourism and emphasised the inclusion of digital initiatives in the revised policies.

She further added that segment-wise innovations should be done through the tourism policy so that the units and stakeholders related to tourism and all others can make their maximum contribution to promoting Rajasthan tourism.

The film policy should be simplified so that more and more films are shot in Rajasthan, which will promote Rajasthan tourism, she added.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that both the policies will promote tourism in Rajasthan, along with this, the people here will get new employment opportunities. This will also strengthen the economy of Rajasthan.

