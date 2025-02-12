Assam to become global semiconductor manufacturing hub: CM

Guwahati, Feb 12 (IANS) Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the state government aims to make Assam a hub of semiconductor manufacturing facilities worldwide while asserting that the upcoming semiconductor manufacturing plant in the state is in the final stage.

Taking to X, Sarma said, “With Tata’s semiconductor facility in Jagiroad, Assam is on the verge of becoming a key player in OSAT- a key service related to the final stages of semiconductor manufacturing.”

He further stated: “Today I visited the campus of AEM Singapore and visited their world-class testing facilities. I also met with leaders from the Singapore Semiconductor Industries Association and other Semicon ecosystem stakeholders. Our vision is to ensure Assam emerges as a global semiconductor hub. To achieve this, we are inviting firms involved in the end-to-end process of semiconductor manufacturing to set up their base in Assam.”

“At the same time, we are undertaking a large-scale skilling initiative for our workforce to meet the requirements of Industry 4.0 by setting up a World Skill Centre in collaboration with global industries and institutions,” he added.

“I am extremely grateful to the Chairman, CEOs of AEM Holdings, Cleantech, Lewe Engineering, STATS Chippac, Leaders from Enterprise SG, Akribis Systems, PEP Innovation, MTI and Temasek Polytechnic for their valuable time and inputs today. Sarma noted that the semiconductor plants in Gujarat and Assam, alongside upcoming projects in quantum physics and artificial intelligence, would be developed in India,” he said.

He stressed that India would provide the skilled workforce needed in these sectors, not only for the nation but also for global demands.

“To prepare for this, I urge the need to equip India’s youth with the necessary skills. The semiconductor project at Jagiroad is progressing rapidly, with production expected to begin by the end of the year,” he said.

He also highlighted the importance of a skilled workforce for these initiatives and emphasised that the recently inaugurated National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT), now a deemed-to-be university, would play a pivotal role in nurturing this talent.

