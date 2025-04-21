US Vice President JD Vance, wife Usha and kids visit Akshardham Temple

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) United States Vice President J.D. Vance, accompanied by his Indian-origin wife Usha Chilukuri Vance and their three children, visited the Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple upon arriving in India for a landmark four-day visit aimed at deepening bilateral ties.

Vice President Vance, who began his international tour with a stop in Italy on Friday, landed at the Air Force Station in Palam, New Delhi, earlier in the day.

His arrival marks a significant diplomatic engagement and the first visit by a sitting US Vice President to India in over a decade -- the last such visit being by Joe Biden in 2013.

Vance was received by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the airport.

The visit highlights the renewed focus on strengthening US-India relations, especially amid ongoing negotiations over a long-awaited bilateral trade agreement and enhanced strategic cooperation.

Usha Chilukuri Vance, who traces her family roots to Andhra Pradesh, is part of the trip with their children -- Ewan, 7; Vivek, 4; and Mirabel, 2. However, it remains unclear whether the family will connect with relatives in India during their stay.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to host Vice President Vance for formal talks followed by a private dinner at his official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, on Monday evening.

Key officials, including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, are expected to be present during the discussions.

According to sources, the leaders will deliberate on a range of issues, including trade, regional security, and opportunities to boost technological and economic collaboration between the world's two largest democracies.

Vance's visit comes at a crucial time, with discussions over a trade agreement gaining fresh momentum. The talks, initially triggered by former President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs, are now navigating a new phase.

While the US had imposed a 26 per cent tariff on imports, India currently faces a baseline levy of 10 per cent -- in line with the standard applicable to most US trading partners except China -- during a 90-day pause in the broader tariff rollout.

This is Vice President Vance's first visit to India and his second bilateral engagement with Prime Minister Modi. Their first meeting took place earlier this year in Paris on the sidelines of the AI Summit.

Following that, PM Modi had visited Washington for his first official meeting with the current US President after his return to office.

The Vice President is accompanied by a five-member high-level US delegation comprising representatives from the Pentagon and the State Department. The itinerary also includes visits to Agra and Jaipur, adding a cultural element to the strategic agenda.

This is the second high-profile visit by a senior Trump administration official in the current term. In March, Tulsi Gabbard, serving as the Director of National Intelligence, had visited India to attend the Raisina Dialogue and hold talks with top Indian leadership, including Prime Minister Modi.

Vice President Vance's visit reflects the growing significance both nations assign to their evolving partnership. It is expected to set the stage for more high-level engagements, especially as the global geopolitical and economic landscape continues to shift.

