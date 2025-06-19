US President's behaviour show he is mentally unstable: Manoj Kumar Jha after Trump meets Pak Army chief

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) Following a rare meeting between US President Donald Trump and Pakistan’s Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir at the White House, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Rajya Sabha member Manoj Kumar Jha on Thursday questioned Trump's mental state, calling him “mentally unstable.”

Speaking to IANS, Manoj Kumar Jha said: "I don’t want to go into too much detail, but through his behaviour, it seems that the US President is mentally unstable and cannot even think clearly on ideological matters. I am also concerned on a deeper level. On Wednesday, our Ministry of External Affairs gave a briefing on a video, and again, Trump issued another statement on his involvement in mediation between India and Pakistan. I think he’s obsessed with this."

Jha called for a special session of Parliament in response to Trump’s comments.

"All MPs should come together and send a clear message to Trump: this is none of your business. We have never accepted mediation—neither in the past, the present, nor will we in the future."

Referring to Pakistan’s recent praise for leaders like Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the US President, Jha questioned the irony.

"They are calling for a Nobel Prize for Shehbaz and Trump. Leaders like (North Korea's) Kim Jong Un and (Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu are being projected as peacemakers. Look at what kind of peace they are bringing—in Iran, in Gaza. The geopolitical situation is becoming more complex, and that’s why I believe it’s time we reboot our foreign policy," he said.

Jha also responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Bihar's Siwan, where he is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 9,519 crore on June 20. He is also expected to address a public rally.

"He is the Prime Minister, so naturally he will visit, especially with elections approaching. He’ll showcase traditional symbols like the 'gamcha' and 'litti chokha'. But what’s more important are the real challenges Bihar is facing—unemployment, poor social security, and deteriorating health facilities," he said.

"PM Modi didn’t say a word about the gunfire incident during his roadshow on Boring Road. These are the issues he must address in Siwan."

This will be PM Modi’s fourth visit to Bihar this year, with the state Assembly elections scheduled for October-November. The administration remains on high alert ahead of his arrival.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.