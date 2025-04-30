US Navy secretary visits HD Hyundai Heavy, Hanwha Ocean to explore shipbuilding

Seoul, April 30 (IANS) US Secretary of the Navy, John Phelan, visited South Korea's leading shipbuilders, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and Hanwha Ocean on Wednesday, as Washington seeks to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the sector under President Donald Trump.

Phelan, on a two-nation Asia trip also involving Japan, visited HD Hyundai Heavy's headquarters in Ulsan, some 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and toured a yard where next-generation Aegis destroyers are being built.

He then held talks with HD Hyundai Vice Chairman Chung Ki-sun and other executives to discuss possible cooperation on shipbuilding and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO).

Later in the day, Phelan visited Hanwha Ocean's shipyard in Geoje, also in the southern region of the country, where he met with Hanwha Group Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan to explore cooperation in naval defence.

In Seoul, Phelan met with acting President Han Duck-soo and discussed ways to step up cooperation in the shipbuilding sector.

He promised efforts to actively seek shipbuilding cooperation with Korean companies in the future, according to Han's office.

Phelan's visit comes as Trump has stressed the need for the revival of the U.S. shipbuilding industry and the importance of partnering with allies, including South Korea, a global leader in naval vessel construction.

Before arriving in South Korea, Phelan visited Japan, where he toured local shipyards and met with Japanese Defence Minister Gen Nakatani to explore bilateral cooperation in naval ship maintenance.

During his Senate confirmation hearing earlier this year, Phelan highlighted Hanwha Ocean's acquisition of Philly Shipyard in the U.S. last year, calling it a very important opportunity to attract South Korean capital and technology into America.

Meanwhile, the 10th Our Ocean Conference (OOC) wrapped up its two-day run in South Korea's southeastern port city of Busan on Wednesday after leading international discussions on the sustainable future of the ocean.

This year's OOC brought together some 2,600 maritime officials from 100 countries, including government delegates and leaders of international organisations, according to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.

A total of 277 pledges on efforts to promote sustainability of the ocean, backed by a combined US$9.1 billion investment, were announced at the event.

