Indian Ambassador reviews Haj preparations as pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, April 30 (IANS) Ambassador of India to Saudi Arabia, Suhel Khan on Wednesday toured the Mina and Arafat camps to review the Haj preparations and discuss transportation arrangements in the Mashaer region of the Kingdom.

He was accompanied by the Indian Consul General Fahad Suri, Consul Haj, Haj Coordinator, the service provider company, and other officials.

Earlier, the Indian Ambassador visited the Indian Haj Mission office in Madina and reviewed the Haj preparations. He also visited the medical facilities set up to serve the pilgrims and met doctors and other deputationists.

"The first group of pilgrims from India was warmly received at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz Airport in Madina, marking the beginning of their sacred journey for Haj," Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah posted on X

On Tuesday, Indian and Saudi officials accorded a warm welcome to the first batch of Indian Haj pilgrims as they arrived in the country.

"As many as 1,22,518 pilgrims from India will be undertaking the sacred journey during Haj 2025 with the first two flights carrying 288 pilgrims from Lucknow and 262 pilgrims from Hyderabad landing today," Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju posted on X.

The pilgrims were given a warm welcome upon their arrival and their entry procedures were completed in a swift and efficient manner. They were transferred to their accommodations in Madina subsequently.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India remains committed to ensuring a smooth and seamless Haj pilgrimage for all. Prayers for a safe, blessed and spiritually enriching pilgrimage,” Rijiju stated.

The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accorded highest priority for Indian Muslims to undertake the annual pilgrimage.

As a result of the efforts, the country allocation for India has gradually increased to 175,025 in 2025 from 136,020 in 2014.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs (MoMA) through the Haj Committee of India manages arrangements for the bulk of the quota allotted to India, which is 122,518 in the current year.

All the necessary arrangements including flight schedules, transportation, Mina camps, accommodation, and additional services have been taken up and completed as per the Saudi requirements, within the given timelines.

The balance of over 52,000 slots of the quota were allotted as is customary to private tour operators. Due to changes in Saudi guidelines, more than 800 Private Tour Operators were consolidated into 26 legal entities termed Combined Haj Group Operators (CHGOs), by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, this year.

