US-based GlobalFoundries to set up fab-less centre in Kolkata: Bengal CM

Kolkata, June 5 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said in a statement that GlobalFoundries, one of the world's leading semiconductor companies, is setting up a fab-less centre for design and testing here at the Kolkata Power Centre.

On Wednesday, the Chief Minister also met with Kathy Giles-Diaz, Consul General posted to the US Consulate General office in Kolkata.

"We discussed our shared commitment to deepening US-India ties and explored emerging opportunities for collaboration in the fields of technology, innovation, and education," CM Banerjee said in the statement on Wednesday evening.

She claimed that the proposed unit of GlobalFoundries at the IT hub at Salt Lake in Kolkata.

"We have already facilitated their operations by allotting 13,000 square feet of space at the Software Technology Parks of India IT Park in Sector-5 at Salt Lake. An additional 19,000 square feet has been requested, and the process is underway," the CM said in the statement.

She also claimed that the West Bengal government was also working closely with GlobalFoundries, start-ups, academia, and industry stakeholders to develop a comprehensive power electronics ecosystem in the state.

"A joint internship programme with universities is being planned to benefit our students and nurture future talent," the statement added.

She also said that Santech Global Inc., a New Jersey–based high-tech firm specialising in semiconductors and nano-electronics, had shown keen interest in setting up a major project in Kolkata.

Discussions are ongoing to extend all necessary support, she added.

"We are in the final stages of drafting the Global Capability Centre Policy for West Bengal, which will further strengthen our state's position as a hub of next-generation technology and innovation," the CM's statement said.

According to CM Banerjee, these initiatives reflected her commitment to building a robust semiconductor ecosystem in West Bengal, creating new opportunities, generating meaningful employment for our youth, and positioning West Bengal at the forefront of India's technological renaissance.

