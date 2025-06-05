Trinamool leader Abhishek Banerjee expresses condolences over stampede in Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium

Kolkata, June 5 (IANS) Trinamool Congress General Secretary and Lok Sabha MP, Abhishek Banerjee, has expressed condolences over the stampede incident at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Karnataka's Bengaluru in which 11 persons died while more than 33 other were left injured.

"Shocked and saddened by the tragic stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. My thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones in this unimaginable tragedy. Wishing strength and a speedy recovery to all those who are injured. May the departed souls rest in peace and may their families find comfort in this difficult time," he said in a statement posted on Wednesday evening on his official X account.

However, there was no message or statement released by the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the unfortunate incident.

The stampede took place near the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday as a large crowd turned up for the celebration event of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's first-ever Indian Premier League trophy victory.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased and also ordered a magisterial probe.

"A big tragedy has happened during the victory celebration. Eleven people died in the stampede incident, and 33 persons were injured," he said.

"I have visited Bowring and Vaidehi hospitals. This tragedy, occurring during a celebration, saddens me. People have thronged in large numbers, exceeding our expectations. One lakh people gathered in front of Vidhana Soudha. The capacity of Chinnaswamy Stadium is 35,000, but about two to three lakh people gathered at the stadium," Siddaramaiah said earlier on Wednesday.

Asked if he was trying to give a clean chit to the state authorities by calling the incident as 'unexpected', the Karnataka CM said that the media should not ask questions like an 'opposition party'.

