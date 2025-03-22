Urvashi Rautela feeds poor, netizens say, 'great job'

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Actress Urvashi Rautela took time off her busy schedule and decided to arrange food for the poor.

She dropped a video on her Instagram handle where she can be seen serving Jalebi to the hungry. Urvashi distributed the sweets to a massive crowd of people. The 'Daaku Maharaaj' actress looked as beautiful as ever in green ethnic wear, with matching earrings.

Sharing the post on her IG, she wrote in the caption, "May God fulfill all your dreams and fill every moment with happiness."

The latest video of Urvash has gone viral on the internet and netizens have been showering the diva with love and good wishes for her kind gesture.

One of the Insta users shared in the comment section, "Those who do virtuous deeds are always blessed by God".

Another one penned, "God bless".

The third comment read, "Great".

A netizen added, "Who all have a dream to serve people and help the poor."

The comment section further saw remarks such as "Fabulous" and "Wow".

Work-wise, basking in the success of "Daaku Maharaaj", Urvashi is currently busy with the highly-awaited sequel "Welcome 3".

Made under the direction of Ahmed Khan, the project enjoys an ensemble cast with Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Lara Dutta, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, and Tusshar Kapoor.

The primary installment of the series, "Welcome" was released back in 2007. This was followed by "Welcome Back" in 2015.

In addition to this, Urvashi will also be a part of Vivek Chauhan's "Baap". Touted to be a remake of the Hollywood blockbuster "Expendables", the project will feature Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Lankesh Bhardwaj, Apeksha Pandey, Jackie Shroff, Mithun Chakraborty, and Johny Lever in pivotal roles, along with others.

Furthermore, according to reports, Urvashi will also be essaying the role of yesteryear diva Parveen Babi in an upcoming biopic.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.