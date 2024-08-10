Urvashi Dholakia shares throwback from her first major break with TV show ‘Shrikant’

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) Actress Urvashi Dholakia has shared an old photograph from the time when she got her first major break in the TV world with the 1987 show “Shrikant”.

Urvashi took to Instagram, where she posted the throwback picture of herself, when she was a little girl. She shared that these memories will always and forever be cherished by her.

Captioning the picture, the actress wrote: “MAJOR THROWBACK to when I was shooting for my first major break in the TV world with the show "SHRIKANT" (1987) .. Found this picture, so thought I must share it with all of you.”

“This picture was taken at then called ESSEL STUDIO (unsure if it still exists ) located in a place called Trombay.. It used to take me hours to reach there with my mom..oh God what memories.”

Urvashi said that the show was a blockbuster of its time and was directed by her most favourite till Praveen Nischol.

“I don't remember being pampered by anyone that much the way, Praveen Ji pampered me. These memories will always and forever be cherished by me GRATITUDE,” she wrote.

“Shrikant” was based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyaya's 1917-1933 four volume novel “Srikanta”. It told the story of a man named Shrikant falling in love with a woman named Raj Lakshmi who nurses him when he is affected by the plague. However, he then meets Abhaya, a woman abandoned by her husband, and falls for her too.

After Shrikant, Urvashi’s first big break as an adult was in the shows “Dekh Bhai Dekh” and "Waqt Ki Raftar". She gained acclaim with her work in shows such as “Ghar Ek Mandir”, “Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii”, “Kasautii Zindagii Kay” and “Kahiin To Hoga.”

It was her portrayal of the iconic villainous character of Komolika in “Kasautii Zindagii Kay”, which made her into an instant star.

