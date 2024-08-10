Encounter breaks out in J&K’s Anantnag district

Srinagar, Aug 10 (IANS) A gunfight broke out between security forces and terrorists in J&K’s Anantnag district on Saturday.

According to the police, the gunfight is going on in the Ahlan area of Kokernag in Anantnag district.

“A team of police and security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Ahlan based on a specific input. As the joint team approached the suspected area, the hiding militants fired upon the joint party, leading to an encounter," the police said.

Security forces have been aggressively targeting terrorists, their over ground workers (OGWs), sympathisers, and harbourers in order to eradicate the ecosystem of terror from the Union Territory.

In addition to this, ubiquitous presence of security forces is maintained around the sensitive security installations to prevent any terrorist attack at these places.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

Further details are awaited.

