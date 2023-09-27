Urination incident: Patna police arrest main accused, others still absconding

Patna, Sep 27 (IANS) Patna police on Tuesday managed to arrest the main accused in the shocking incident where a Dalit woman was brutally assaulted and urinated upon.

SP, Patna Rural, Syed Imran Masood also said while Pramod Singh has been arrested, 5 other accused, including his son Anshu Singh, are still absconding.

"It has been established during the investigation that they have kidnapped and brutally assaulted that Dalit woman but denying the charges of urination," he said.

"The accused confessed that he had given Rs 1,500 on interest and was demanding Rs 15,000 from the victim. He was arrested near the block office of Fatuha on Tuesday morning. His son Ansu Singh and four others are on the run,” Masood said.

As per the victim's claim, the accused attacked her and kidnapped her on September 23 at around 10 p.m. They had taken her to Pramod Singh's house and stripped her, brutally assaulted her, and also urinated into her mouth.

"Since the matter was very sensitive, we immediately formed a SIT headed by DSP Fatuha to arrest the accused. We have managed to nab the main accused within 72 hours and raids are underway to nab the remaining accused,” Masood said. An FIR under IPC sections of 341, 323, 325, 307, 354, 504, 506, 34 and various sections of SC/ST Act was filed against the accused in Khusrupur police station.

The Dalit woman of Mosimpur village had borrowed Rs 1,500 from Pramod Singh a few months ago and returned the money with interest. However, the accused was demanding more interest from her which she refused. As Pramod Singh was harassing and threatening to parade her naked in public, she lodged a complaint with Khusrupur police station. Following her complaint, the cops had asked Pramod Singh to join the probe in the police station. He went to the police station on Saturday for questioning. The accused, after returning home, reached the house of the victim in the night and kidnapped her with the help of his supporters.

