Urea crisis haunts Karnataka farmers: BJP blames Siddaramaiah govt for the situation

Bengaluru, Aug 7 (IANS) The BJP on Thursday blamed the Siddaramaiah government for "failing" to resolve the urea crisis in the state, which has dampened the spirits of the farmers who were expecting a better yield due to a decent amount of rainfall.

The situation has compelled farmers to struggle to save their crops, dashing their hopes of earning an income and reaping a good yield.

Amid the crisis, the detection of 15 tonnes of urea being illegally transported to Kerala and the incidents of lathi-charge on farmers at fertiliser shops have further complicated matters for the state government.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, R. Ashoka, strongly criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday over the recent lathi-charge incident on farmers reported from Surapura in Yadgir district.

"Lottery CM Siddaramaiah, don't you keep shouting that yours is a pro-labour, pro-farmer government? Is this how your Congress-led government in Karnataka treats workers and farmers? In the Constitution that your 'Nyay Yodha' Rahul Gandhi keeps displaying at every opportunity, in the same Constitution your Rahul Gandhi flaunts, don't farmers have the right to demand fertiliser?" Ashoka questioned.

"Power is not permanent for anyone, Mr. Siddaramaiah. Stop this Hitler-like attitude. If you're capable, work for the welfare of workers and farmers. If you can't, resign and go home," Ashoka said.

He further alleged that the Congress government, which is supposed to supply fertilisers to the farmers of the state, is instead selling the same fertilisers in the black market.

"Our allegation that the fertilisers sent by the Central government are being sold in the open market to cheat farmers is proven by the incident in Nanjangud," Ashoka stated.

"CM Siddaramaiah, your government, which has betrayed the food providers of the state, is not fit to remain in power even for a moment," he added.

Veerasangaiah, State Secretary of the Karnataka State Farmers' Association, stated to IANS: "The shortage of urea has created a serious situation for farmers throughout the state. Following good rains, 68 to 70 per cent of farmers have sown maize crops. Over the years, farmers have been using urea, and providing it on time ensures the growth of the crop and a better yield."

"Fertiliser shop owners are misusing the high demand and selling urea on the black market at inflated prices. Following protests at the taluk headquarters, the district administrations were forced to rationalise urea distribution among all farmers," Veerasangaiah said.

"The government should have taken stock of availability and distribution earlier. They are doing it now, but it's too late. The Minister for Agriculture and the Commissioner of the Agriculture Department should have involved Deputy Commissioners and Tehsildars to monitor the situation. Without a proper supply of urea, farmers face the risk of a poor harvest and financial losses," he added.

Waking up belatedly to the crisis, the state government has launched raids on illegal hoarding and smuggling of urea stocks.

The Agriculture Vigilance Squad seized 15 tonnes of urea near Nanjangud town at the Mullehola check post on August 5. The consignment was being transported to an industry in Kerala. Authorities are now closely monitoring truck movements at border check posts.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had written to the Centre seeking the state's quota of urea. In response, the Union Agriculture Ministry stated that it had already provided more than the requested amount.

Amid all this, farmers across the state, especially in interior rural areas, are anxious and making desperate efforts to procure urea fertiliser to save their crops.

