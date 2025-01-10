Urban planning needs to shift to integrated mode: Kerala Minister M.B. Rajesh

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 10 (IANS) Urban planning and development needs to make a paradigm shift to the integrated mode by factoring in the entire gamut of issues including climate change amid fast-paced urbanisation across the world, Kerala Local Self Government Minister M.B. Rajesh on Friday.

Inaugurating the three-day National Town and Country Planners Conference, organised here by the Institute of Town Planners, India (ITPI), New Delhi, with the support of the state Local Self Government Department, he said that planners need to redefine the way they are going about their job since sustainable and inclusive development of human spaces is faced with big challenges.

“The urban planners should now look beyond the traditional approach. This includes evolving strategies to cope with climate change, by preparing plans both to cope with the larger issue and mitigate the immediate consequences, and other key issues like housing, waste management and resilient practices," Rajesh said.

Noting that the conference’s focal theme ‘Intelligent, Digital Spatial Planning and Governance’ is of increased relevance for the whole world, the Minister said Kerala has made upfront initiatives in this direction.

Kerala, he added, is making serious efforts through its policy initiatives to see how the challenges could be converted into opportunities.

“The issues relating to urban development are of particular importance for Kerala since the whole state is an extended city where the urban-rural divide hardly exists. Kerala’s annual growth of urban population is almost double that of the county and global average,” he said.

The state has made pioneering efforts to address the climate change issue, where 268 LSGIs have already prepared a Climate Change Local Action Plan with the help of UNDP, and this initiative has been rolled out to the entire state.

In a message read out to the conference, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said it is vital to leverage innovative solutions in addressing the issues of local development, especially in the face of serious challenges like extreme weather events.

In his message, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said it is vital to integrate new technology in urban planning and development. ITPI President N.P. Patel emphasised the importance of strengthening collaborations among various regions and agencies to promote sustainable and inclusive developmental practices. Dr Bimal Patel, Chairman of HCP Design, and former President of CEPT University Ahmadabad, said there was a need to make a complete shift in the way of urban planning, considering the challenges and unpredictability on the way.

