Upset over increment bar, Kerala cop commits suicide, blames colleagues

Kochi, Oct 4 (IANS) A Kerala Police officer on Wednesday hanged himself to death, claiming that he was deeply upset when his colleagues' actions led to him being denied him an increment in his salary.

Jobi Das, 48, was a driver attached to the Armed Reserve Police Camp near here.

A suicide note was recovered from his room, which read that he is taking away his life as he is unable to stand the manner in which his fellow policemen behaved with him. He said that for no wrong of his, his increment was barred and adds that those who got it include "vicious colleagues with poor character" and he was not given the raise "because his colleagues did not want him to get it".

He asked his children to take care of their mother well and study well and never join the police force.

He ended the note stating that none of his colleagues should be allowed to pay their last respects to him.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.