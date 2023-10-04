Abandoned agricultural land will attract real estate investors: Minister Naik

Panaji, Oct 04 (IANS) Minister for Agriculture Ravi Naik on Wednesday said that farm land abandoned by farmers will attract real estate investors and fields may turn into concrete jungles in the near future.

Naik was speaking at ‘Millet Utsav’ a programme at New Durbar Hall Raj Bhavan, Dona Paula.

He urged young farmers in Goa to venture into agriculture so as to preserve Goan identity and its natural beauty.

"It is high time that Goan farmers cultivate their agricultural land. Agricultural land abandoned by farmers will attract real estate investors and our fields may turn into concrete jungles in the near future. Farming will lead the people towards self-sustainability hence Goans have to cultivate all types of crops in their land," he said.

He said that millets are centuries old crops and a nutrient-rich food which plays a significant role in a healthy lifestyle.

"Due to the advent of modern lifestyles and food culture, millets such as Ragi, Bajra and Vari were neglected by farmers in modern days. But now millets are regaining importance," Naik added.

Naik further stated that the Government is committed to promote millet farming.

"The Directorate of Agriculture has several schemes wherein subsidies and various other assistance is provided to the farmers to bring the land under cultivation," he said.

