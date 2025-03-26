Uproar in Bihar Assembly over Waqf Amendment Bill

Patna, March 26 (IANS) The Bihar Assembly witnessed chaotic scenes on Wednesday as opposition members created a massive uproar over the contentious Waqf Amendment Bill.

The situation escalated to a point where some members started lifting chairs in the Well of the House, prompting strong objections from Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav.

The commotion began as soon as the Question Hour commenced on the 17th day of the Budget Session, with opposition members protesting in unison.

During the session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary was speaking when a few opposition MLAs lifted chairs, causing panic.

Marshals were seen surrounding Vijay Chaudhary to ensure his safety. The protesting members were forcibly made to put the chairs down.

"Those trying to harm the employees by coming into the Well should be noted, and action will be taken against them," Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav warned.

Despite repeated appeals by the Speaker, the ruckus continued. The Speaker expressed his disappointment with the behaviour of some opposition members.

"Only two days of proceedings are left, yet the House is being disrupted in this manner. If this continues, strict action will be taken against those involved," he said.

Even after multiple requests, the chaos and sloganeering showed no signs of subsiding. Some members even approached the Speaker's chair, intensifying the ruckus.

The protest was not limited to the Assembly premises. Outside the House, opposition members waved posters and raised slogans against the Nitish Kumar government and the NDA government at the Centre, accusing them of being anti-Muslim.

The Waqf Amendment Bill has become a major flashpoint, with opposition parties uniting to oppose what they call an unconstitutional move.

The chaotic scenes inside and outside the Assembly indicate the growing tension between the government and the opposition ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

With only two days left in the budget session, it remains to be seen whether the opposition will allow the House to function smoothly or continue their protest.

