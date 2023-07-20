Upcoming ‘MTV Roadies’ episode to have jewel heist task inspired by ‘MI 7’

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) The upcoming episode of the youth adventure reality show ‘MTV Roadies - Karm ya Kand’, will have tasks inspired by the iconic action movie franchise ‘Mission Impossible’.

The contestants will be put to the ultimate test for gaining immunity based on their ability to do these tasks.

Inspired by the gripping world of ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One’, the challenge ‘Mission Impossible Task - Haar ka Vaar' will push Roadies beyond their limits with daring stunts, complex puzzles, and adrenaline-pumping action.

The Mission Impossible themed Task - Haar ka Vaar revolves around a daring jewel heist. Drawing from the rich history of Bhupinder Singh, the Maharaja of Patiala, who owned a magnificent diamond necklace that mysteriously disappeared in 1948, the Roadies will embark on a mission to recover the missing diamond pieces, adding more intrigue and excitement to the task.

The location for the challenge will be the Bagrian Haveli, which is a 200-year-old heritage mansion located in Punjab. The three pieces of the diamond necklace will be concealed at different locations inside the Haveli. They will be guarded by members of opposing gangs. The ultimate objective will be to retrieve the diamond pieces and assemble the necklace as quickly as possible amidst attackers and defenders from the teams. The gang that completes their mission and forms the necklace first will be granted immunity, making them safe from elimination.

‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One’, which brings Hollywood star Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt back in action, has been performing impressively well at the Indian box-office and also registered the highest opening weekend collections in India after the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan’ which was released earlier this year.

‘MTV Roadies - Karm ya Kand’ airs on Saturday and Sunday on MTV and Jio Cinema.

