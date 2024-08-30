Uorfi Javed reflects on her journey: There was never a Plan B for me

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Social media sensation, Uorfi Javed has reminisced about her journey, revealing how there were many moments where she wanted to give up, sharing that there was never a plan B for her.

Uorfi appeared on the stage of the dance reality show, "India’s Best Dancer 4" for a fun-themed episode 'Uorfi Ka Chauka'.

Presenting a fresh challenge for the contestants with unique props that the contestants must incorporate into their performances, Uorfi joined ‘E.N.T’ (Entertainment, Newness, and Technique) specialists - Karisma Kapoor, Geeta Kapur, and Terence Lewis, adding her twist to the show.

During the episode, Geeta asked Uorfi: "When you wanted to make a mark for yourself, which you have successfully managed to do today, did you ever have to convince your parents or you did it because you wanted to?"

In response, Uorfi said: "I ran away from home at 17. My family was conservative and I ran away anyway so there was no scope to convince anyone. Then my sister and I became the sole breadwinners of our family. Since then, I’ve seen and experienced so much."

"I’ve faced many moments where I wanted to give up, but I always got back up. There was never a Plan B for me. What worked in my favour was consistency and I think God must have showered his blessing on me, which is the reason I have been rewarded," she shared.

Uorfi challenged contestant Akanksha Mishra aka Akina, from Lucknow, to incorporate light as a prop in her performance.

Akina, alongside her choreographer Subhranil performed on the soulful track, ‘Tera Hi Karam’.

Talking about the performance, Uorfi commented: "Just like my unconventional fashion sense, I gave Akina and Subhranil an unconventional prop-- light. Honestly, I didn't think they could pull it off, but you managed it."

"Coming up with a concept is challenging, but it was amazing. The part you did with 'karma' was particularly impressive. Although I'm not very skilled at dancing, what I saw was fantastic, and I really want to come over and hug you. Akina, if you stay consistent with your work, God will surely grant you what you desire," she added.

"India’s Best Dancer 4" airs on Sony.

