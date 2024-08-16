Uorfi Javed: Becoming famous, shaking up glamour world has been my game plan from day one

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming show “Follow Kar Lo Yaar” starring Uorfi Javed have dropped the trailer on Friday. The Internet sensation said that becoming famous, shaking up the glamour world has been my game plan from day one.

The nine-episode series is an unfiltered and unabashed peek into the vibrant, amusing, and at times scandalous life of Uorfi.

“I've always dreamed big, even when people said I couldn't make it. Becoming famous? Shaking up the glamour world? That's been my game plan from day one. Trust me, it hasn't been easy. I've had more downs than ups, moments that would've crushed anyone else. But I bounced back every single time, stronger and more determined,” said Uorfi Javed.

“Follow Kar Lo Yaar” shows the raw and unfiltered reality of Uorfi’s life beyond social media and paparazzi videos.

“People have only seen one side of my story, but my life off social media is even crazier; it's pure drama! I've done reality TV before, but having my own show has been a dream come true. ‘Follow Kar Lo Yaar’ is raw, real, and 100 percent me - unfiltered and unapologetic.”

“You think you know Uorfi? Well, get ready to see the real deal. It's going to be a wild ride, and I can't wait for you all to join me!”

The show’s director Sandeep Kukreja, said: “The real thrill—and the true test—was in capturing those unknown and uncontrolled moments of her life, the ones that her followers and the world have never seen. Reality, in its rawest form, surprises us in ways we never expect, and that unpredictability was both daunting and exhilarating to document.”

Produced by Sol Productions’ Fazila Allana and Kamna Menezes, and directed by Sandeep Kukreja, Follow Kar Lo Yaar is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video on August 23.

