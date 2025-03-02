Unreasonable: MoS Bandi Sanjay on Telangana govt's decision to change exam timing for Ramzan

Hyderabad, March 2 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar has termed as ‘completely unreasonable’ the change in the timings of Class 10 pre-final exams in Telangana in view of Ramzan.

The School Education Department decided to conduct the exam from 12.15 p.m. to 3.15 p.m. The exams were initially scheduled to be held from 1.15 p.m. to 4.15 p.m.

The pre-final exams are scheduled to be held from March 6 to 15. The change in timings was announced about a month ago.

The department also instructed schools under the government and local bodies to serve the mid-day meal to students before the revised start time of 12.15 p.m.

However, Bandi Sanjay Kumar has found fault with the change in timings.

“Telangana government’s decision to conduct 10th pre-final exams from 12:15 PM to 3:15 PM in view of Ramzan is completely unreasonable. That is the time when students and teachers usually have their lunch. How can they be expected to write exams on an empty stomach?” he posted on ‘X’ on Sunday.

“Is the exam timetable being changed arbitrarily just because of Ramadan? Why should students of other communities suffer for this? Is this what Congress calls equality? I demand that the government immediately revise the exam schedule so that it does not cause inconvenience to students and teachers,” reads the post by Sanjay, who is a member of Lok Sabha from the Karimnagar constituency.

The BJP leader has accused the Congress government of appeasement. “During Ramadan, the government exempts Muslim employees from duty after 4 PM. Even school timings have been adjusted accordingly. But now, in the name of Ramadan, they are conducting exams at an odd time, putting unnecessary stress on students. Is this fair? The government is spending taxpayers’ money on organizations like Tablighi Jamaat, which is banned in several countries,” he said.

“They are giving duty exemptions, rewards, and even free accommodation and travel for Ramadan. But when it comes to Hindu devotees—whether Ayyappa, Bhavani, or Hanuman bhaktas—there are no such exemptions or benefits. Not a single rupee is allocated for Hindu festivals. During Maha Shivaratri, devotees observe fasting and stay awake all night in prayer. The next day, they need rest, yet the government does not even declare an optional holiday. Instead, they impose unnecessary restrictions in the name of rules and regulations during Hindu festivals. Is this Congress’ version of equality? Does the Congress government think Hindus do not matter? Their attitude is deeply objectionable,” the MoS added.

He demanded that the government immediately withdraw the circular and reschedule the Class 10 pre-final exams in a way that does not trouble students and teachers.

