Rakul Preet Singh celebrates father Kulwinder Singh’s birthday with heartwarming moments

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh, who is receiving positive response to her recently released movie ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’, is celebrating her father, Kulwinder Singh’s birthday.

On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a heartfelt video documenting special moments from her childhood to the current times with her father.

The childhood pictures in the video bear the grainy texture with colour spills, as they were clicked with a camera with a roll. One of the pictures also features her father in the Indian Army uniform sitting on his scooter, the go to vehicle for middle-class families in the 1990s.

The actress also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “From my first steps to every milestone, you’ve been my rock. From being my biggest supporter to correcting me when I’m wrong to teaching me values in life you are my constant , my biggest cheerleader. No matter how much time passes, I’ll always be your little one. Happy Birthday, Papa”.

She further mentioned, “I love you soooo sooo much .. have the best year , best health and may you do keep beating everyone in planks and panjas at the gym also today u are allowed cake #MyForeverHero #HappyBirthdayDad @kayjay.singh”.

Earlier, Rakul celebrated her first Karva Chauth while being on bed rest. The actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a video showing her hands adorned with Henna.

The celebrations were even more special, as they also marked the birthday of Rakul’s mother-in-law, adding an extra layer of joy and excitement to the occasion. Rakul tied the knot with actor- producer Jackky Bhagnani.

Despite nursing an injury, the resilient actress is determined to partake in the celebrations along with her husband, as both Rakul and Jackky have committed to observing the fast together.

The actress suffered a serious injury to her back during her workout session when she engaged with an 80 kg deadlift.

