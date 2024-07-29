Unprecedented heatwave in Kashmir, primary classes suspended till July 30

Srinagar, July 29 (IANS) Unprecedented sweltering heat has adversely affected normal life in Kashmir valley. Authorities, on Monday, closed schools up to primary classes to protect children from heat stroke and dehydration.

The divisional administration announced on Monday that schools up to Class 7 shall remain suspended till July 30.

Officials said that the decision has been made because of the unprecedented heatwave sweeping the valley in last one week.

The maximum temperature was 36.2 degrees Celsius in Srinagar on Sunday, which was higher than that of the winter capital Jammu where the maximum temperature was 35.1 on Sunday.

Towns like Qazigund and Kokernag in Kashmir recorded their all-time highest maximum temperature of 35.6 and 34.1 respectively on Sunday.

Despite the forecast of intermittent rain at places in Kashmir valley, the rains haven’t obliged so far.

To invoke divine blessings, people across the valley offered special prayers called ‘Nimaz-e-Istisqa’ on Friday.

Scores of devotees visited the shrine of Kashmir’s patron saint, Sheikh Nooruddin Wali in Charar-e-Sharief town of Budgam district on Sunday to offer prayers for rain.

In line with the eclectic, multi-religious and tolerant culture of Kashmir, locals have always sought the blessings of their saints to invoke Allah’s mercy in times of natural calamities like floods, epidemics, earthquakes and droughts.

While agriculture and horticulture have already suffered huge damages due to water scarcity and drought-like conditions, the potable water supply has also been badly affected due to the heatwave.

The level of water in river Jhelum, other major and minor rivers, lakes, streams and springs has fallen by 50 per cent.

