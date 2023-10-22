Unnao rape survivor alleges threat from her own family

Unnao, Oct 22 (IANS) In a bizarre turn of events, the 2017 Unnao rape survivor in Uttar Pradesh has filed a complaint against her relatives, accusing them of grabbing the money she had received from the government and NGOs and throwing her out of her house.

It may be recalled that the then BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar was convicted in the case in 2019.

ASP Shashi Shekhar Singh said that on the complaint of the woman, an FIR has been filed at the Makhi police station against her uncle, mother, sister and one other person under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

"Investigation into the matter has been initiated," the ASP said.

In the complaint, the woman, who is now married, alleged that she was facing threats from her family.

"When I asked for money for my expenses, given to me by the government on court orders and by NGOs, my uncle said that Rs 7 crore had been spent on the case and the money received is not enough," she alleged.

She said that her uncle is serving a 10-year sentence in Tihar Jail in an attempt to murder case.

"On his instructions, my mother and sister have become enemies of my and my husband’s life," she said in her complaint. She also alleged that she and her husband were pushed out of the house that she got from the government.

The victim’s uncle had played an important role in getting MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar punished in the Makhi rape case in Unnao.

The victim has made serious allegations against her uncle who is in jail. She said that her husband and she face threat from the family members.

