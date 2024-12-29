United Cup: Siegemund, Zverev help reigning champs Germany prevail over Brazil in Group E

Perth, Dec 29 (IANS) Defending champions Germany kicked off their United Cup campaign with a win as Alexander Zverev produced a sharp opening performance on Sunday to steer Germany to victory over Brazil in Perth, capitalising on teammate Laura Siegemund's crucial upset win earlier in the day.

World No. 2 Zverev defeated Thiago Monteiro 6-4, 6-4 in just one hour and 17 minutes, in contrast to Siegemund's gruelling three-set win over Beatriz Haddad Maia in the first match of the day as Germany took a 1-0 lead in their Group E tie at the RAC Arena.

The 23-time ATP Tour title winner Zverev served 11 aces and dropped just three points on his first serve (29/32), according to Infosys ATP Stats.

Earlier in the day, Siegemund outlasted Haddad Maia 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 to take a 1-0 lead in their Group E tie at the RAC Arena.

World No. 80 Siegemund pulled off the topsy-turvy victory after two hours and 33 minutes in Germany’s first match of the event. It was an upset on paper, but Siegemund has had 17th-ranked Haddad Maia’s number in the past, and the German now leads their head-to-head 4-1 overall, WTA reports.

Currently the top-ranked German woman in both singles and doubles in the rankings, Siegemund notched the 20th Top 20 win of her career by toppling Haddad Maia.

Elsewhere, on Sunday afternoon, Czechia emerged victorious in Group B action with a 2-1 win against Norway in Sydney.

Norways's Casper Ruud gave his country a chance with a gruelling three-set triumph against Tomas Machac. But the Czech star quickly returned to Ken Rosewall Arena and partnered Karolina Muchova past Viktor Durasovic and Ulrikke Eikeri 6-4, 6-4 to clinch the tie.

Norway will try to bounce back quickly when they face defending finalist Poland on Monday. The Czechs will take on the Poles on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.