United Cup: Rybakina puts Kazakhstan on brink of semis; Machac takes Czechia closer to QFs

Perth, Jan 1 (IANS) Elena Rybakina put Kazakhstan one win away from the 2025 United Cup semifinals with a commanding 6-3, 6-1 victory over Germany’s Laura Siegemund in the first match of the tournament’s knockout stages.

Group C winners Kazakhstan are now 6-1 in matches this week, with World No. 6 Rybakina adding to that impressive record via her 65-minute win over 80th-ranked Siegemund here at RAC Arena on New Year’s Day.

Siegemund, known for her all-court game, faltered with a misfired drop shot, giving Rybakina the only break of the first set at 4-2. Rybakina seized the opportunity, quickly closing out the set without facing a break point.

In the second set, Rybakina surged ahead with an early break to lead 2-1, then saved two break points in the next game to hold serve. The 2022 Wimbledon champion maintained control from there, securing the win and extending her head-to-head advantage over Siegemund to 6-1.

Germany, last year’s champions and Group E winners, now need to prevail in men’s singles to send the tie into a mixed doubles rubber and prolong their title-defense hopes.

Meanwhile in Sydney, Tomas Machac clawed past Hubert Hurkacz, moving Czechia closer to the United Cup quarterfinals.

Hurkacz won six more total points in the one-hour, 55-minute clash, but Machac persevered to emerge victorious 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 and give Czechia a 1-0 lead against Poland. The winner of the tie will claim Group B and advance to the quarter-finals.

Karolina Muchova will now try to seal the tie against Iga Swiatek in the women’s singles match.

