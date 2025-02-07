Unit of Udhaya, Ajmal, Yogi Babu-starrer ‘Accused’ shoots in Puzhal Central Prison

Chennai, Feb 7 (IANS) The unit of director Prabhu Srinivas’s upcoming film ‘Accused’, featuring actors Udhaya, Ajmal and Yogi Babu in the lead, has shot some important sequences in the real Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai.

Sources close to the unit say that the 'Accused' unit took the necessary permission from the authorities to shoot at the Puzhal Central Prison, where some important scenes for the film were shot.

Actors including Udhaya and Ajmal participated in the scenes shot at the prison.

The shooting of the film, which started last month, is going on without a hitch with Yogi Babu and others participating in the filming process.

Sources further say that the unit is particular about completing the film in March so as to be in a position to release film during the summer vacation.

Made under the banners of Jaeshan Studios, Sri Dayakaran Cine Productions, and MIY Studios, 'Accused' is a film produced on a grand budget by A.L. Udhaya, ‘Daya’ N. Panneerselvam, and M. Thangavel.

Directed by Prabhu Srinivas, a renowned director in the Kannada film industry known for his successful films, the film marks the silver jubilee year of Udhaya.

For the first time, Udhaya is acting with Ajmal and Yogi Babu in 'Accused'. The movie features popular Kannada actress Jahnvika as the female lead.

Currently, famous master Stun Silva is helming extensive fight scenes in the Kuthambakkam area near Chennai.

‘Accused’, a gangster drama, explores the idea that not everyone accused of a crime is guilty. It delves into how even good people can be affected by the errors in the system and turn gangsters. Sources say Udhaya will be seen in a role that he has never portrayed before. This film marks the first collaboration of Udhaya with Ajmal and Yogi Babu.

The cinematography of the film is being handled by Maruthanayagam I. Music for the film is by Naren Balakumar and editing is by renowned editor K L Praveen. The action sequences are being choreographed by the famous stunt director Stunt Silva.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.