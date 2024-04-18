Uniqus Consultech raises funds from Nexus Ventures, other investors

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Global tech-enabled consulting company Uniqus Consultech, on Thursday, said that it has raised $10 million in Series B funding led by Nexus Ventures with participation from Sorin Investments.

The funding will be used for the next phase of Uniqus’ growth, which will be fuelled by the scaling-up of existing solutions, the launch of adjacent service offerings and geographical markets, and continued investments in technology, the company said.

"The current round of funding will enable us to expand our solutions portfolio, explore new markets, and further accelerate our growth plans," Jamil Khatri, co-founder and CEO of Uniqus, said.

In just over a year of launch, Uniqus has experienced significant growth. The company now has offices in eight cities across the US, India, and the Middle East, with a team of over 350 highly skilled professionals led by 40 partners and directors. They serve more than 150 clients.

During this period, Uniqus has also launched an AI Assistant for financial reporting and ESG, as well as a tech platform for ESG data management and reporting.

"The company's unique cloud delivery model coupled with proprietary technology is a game-changer for clients. Uniqus leverages both, technology and people to deliver a holistic and compelling value proposition for clients," said Anup Gupta from Nexus Ventures.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.