Aayush Sharma, daughter Ayat match tunes to 'Pehla Ishq' amid 'Ruslaan' promos

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) In a heartwarming video, actor Aayush Sharma, who is awaiting the release of 'Ruslaan', was seen matching tunes to the melodious beats of 'Pehla Ishq' from the movie with his daughter Ayat.

The adorable video fills the audience with love and laughter, showcasing the pure joy found in the simplest of moments.

The video shows Aayush singing 'Pehla Ishq' to Ayat while the latter puts her hands on her ears.

Captioning the video with a touch of humour and warmth, Aayush shares: "I need your help, Mere Aakhri Ishq ko mera pehla ishq pasand nahi aaya, aapki awaaz chahiye."

Through this endearing gesture, Aayush invites fans to join in the celebration of love, encouraging them to lend their voices to his 'Pehla Ishq' and become a part of Ruslaan's journey.

Aayush cherishes every moment of Ruslaan's journey, especially when it resonates with his family.

"My family's approval is paramount for me and everyone at home is enjoying the vibe of the film. Sharing 'Pehla Ishq' with my kids is priceless -- it's moments like these that make it all worthwhile," he said.

The film's promotions continue to capture hearts and keep the cast busy. But Aayush's heartfelt bond with Ayat reminds us that love in its purest form is the greatest treasure of all.

The film also stars Sushrii Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu, and Vidya Malvade.

Produced by Sri Sathya Sai Arts and directed by Karan L. Butani, the film is set to release on April 26.

