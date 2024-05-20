Union Minister's dig at Wayanad MP and 'U-turn politician' at Veterans with NaMo event

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Rajeev Chandrasekhar hosted hundreds of retired personnel from armed forces, bureaucracy and the judiciary at the former’s residence during the weekend, as part of BJP’s Vishesh Sampark Abhiyaan and sought to win over their support for third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, on the back of developmental work in the last 10 years.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar spoke on how Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains committed towards the country's development and citizens' welfare and remains in mission mode, 24x7 on all 365 days.

Speaking to IANS, he shared PM Modi's vision on turning India into world’s best and one of the most prosperous countries.

He also reiterated Modi government's resolve to "punish those who snatched the rights of poor" in the next term.

On questions of Congress' promises of 'easy life to citizens' with Rs 1 lakh yearly assistance pledge, the Minister took potshots at the party and its Wayanad MP.

"His own Wayanad seat is in danger. Rahul knows that Congress party can't win more than 40 seats. If party wins more than this, it can feel itself lucky," he said mocking at lofty promises.

The Union Minister also slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its convenor Arvind Kejriwal for dragging the BJP into Swati Maliwal episode.

"The party, which took birth by running a campaign against Congress, has now become its B-team. AAP chief is a U-turn politician, who does not hesitate in compromising with its ideology," he said.

The Vishesh Sampark Abhiyaan, also touted as Veterans with NaMo, was an effort to show retired personnel's unflinching support in PM Modi-led dispensation and also in a way endorse him for another term.

Notably, the 'Chai pe Charcha' campaign in 2014 polls, inspired by PM Modi, to reach out to ordinary voters was a big hit.

Designed on similar lines, the Dinner Pe Charcha (Vishesh Sampark Abhiyaan) seeks to inform, enlighten and woo the eminent citizens of the country.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.