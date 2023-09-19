Union Minister visits Andaman and Nicobar defence command, holds meetings

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt visited the headquarters of Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) and held briefing there, said the ministry on Tuesday.



Bhatt paid homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Sankalp Smarak at INS Utkrosh. It was followed by a meeting with Lt. Governor Admiral D.K. Joshi (Retd) at Raj Niwas.

The minister is on a two-day visit to the island.

The MoS Defence's visit to the headquarters included a comprehensive briefing and Operation discussions with Commander-in-Chief, ANC Air Marshal Saju Balakrishnan, the defence ministry official added.

The Ministry of Defence said that during the visit, Ajay Bhatt held a number of interactions, which highlighted the strategic importance of the picturesque archipelago.

--IANS

