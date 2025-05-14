Union Minister Ravneet Bittu hails from Ludhiana but did nothing for development: Punjab CM

Ludhiana, May 14 (IANS) Slamming Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh Bittu, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday said this “rejected” leader spits “venom” against him (Chief Minister) just to appease his political bosses.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that though the Union Minister hails from Ludhiana but he has done nothing substantial for the development of the city.

“Bittu wakes up in the morning and starts criticising me from that very moment just to make his party bosses happy,” he said.

Mann said that these rejected leaders who had lived in huge palaces remain inaccessible to the people, due to which he was ousted by the masses.

The Chief Minister said that traditional “political parties are envious of him because they are not able to digest that the son of a common man is governing the state effectively.”

He said that the people of the state have lost their faith in the traditional political parties due to their anti-people and anti-Punjab stance.

CM Mann said that the wise and brave people of the state had ousted these parties during the 2022 Assembly polls and gave a thumping majority to the AAP.

The Chief Minister said that the state has been witnessing spectacular development as the people of the state have elected an honest government, which is delivering the desired results to the people.

He said that earlier, the choice of lesser evil was there, and the people had to elect corrupt and opportunist leaders, which were their only option.

CM Mann said that the state has heralded a new era of the smooth and hassle-free delivery of citizen-centric services for the common man.

He said the government has created history by launching several pro-people and development-oriented policies to put the state further on the path of a high trajectory of economic growth.

