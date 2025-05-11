Union Minister Pralhad Joshi slams Pakistan over its 'double standards'

Hubballi (Karnataka), May 11 (IANS) “Even after a ceasefire was declared, Pakistan continued its attacks, displaying its double standards. In response, the Indian Army is retaliating. The central government has given the Army complete freedom and authority to act against Pakistan,” said Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Speaking to the media in Hubballi on Sunday, Joshi remarked that Pakistan is well-known for its duplicity and double-dealing. Once again, it has become clear that the Pakistani military does not listen to the country’s elected government.

After the Pahalgam terrorist attack, to teach Pakistan a harsh lesson, our government has given the Indian Army a free hand. Accordingly, the Indian Army has launched a sharp and retaliatory response against Pakistan. It has destroyed a large number of terrorist bases, he said.

On the very first day, the Indian Army destroyed more than nine terrorist camps in Pakistan. This operation has resulted in the deaths of a significant number of terrorists and their families. Numerous terrorist hideouts have been dismantled, and key terrorists have been eliminated, he added.

For the first time, the central government has taken an extremely tough stand to completely eliminate terrorism. Even before Pakistan's ceasefire proposal, the Indian government made an unprecedented decision to treat terrorism as equivalent to war, Joshi said.

“Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) had called India’s DGMO requesting a ceasefire. But now they have violated it. Pakistan, which has always harboured terrorists and supported terrorist organisations, will face a response from the Indian Army,” he warned.

Since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, terrorism has been brought under control in the country. After 1980, Pahalgam witnessed one of the largest-scale terrorist activities, but now, such activities have been reined in, he said.

In the past, even when major terrorist attacks occurred, India would respond mildly. But for the first time, India has struck inside Pakistan. On the very first day, more than nine terrorist bases and hideouts were destroyed by India, he reiterated.

For the first time after the Pahalgam attack, the entire country is united in the fight against terrorism. The Indian Army has delivered a very sharp response. In the retaliatory strike, some of the perpetrators of the Kandahar hijack case and key terrorists, along with their families, have been killed, Joshi stated.

India is a peace-loving nation. Indians have always preferred peace and never acted aggressively without cause. However, if someone hurts us, we will not sit back silently. India and Indians possess such strength, warned Minister Pralhad Joshi.

