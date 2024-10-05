Union Minister Manjhi attacks Lalu Yadav for Tej Pratap's remarks on rats

Patna, Oct 5 (IANS) Union MSME Minister, Jitan Ram Manjhi, issued a sharp response to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Saturday, escalating a political spat that emerged from a comment made by Lalu's elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav.

The tension started when Tej Pratap claimed that there was a rat infestation at the home of Bihar's Cabinet minister, Santosh Kumar Suman, who is Jitan Ram Manjhi's son.

Tej Pratap said the rats entered his official residence which is adjoining to Santosh Kumar Suman’s house and destroyed his fruits and vegetables.

In his reply, Jitan Ram Manjhi, who belongs to the Musahar community — historically known for rat-catching for their survival — took to social media to assert pride in his roots.

He remarked, “We are from the Musahar family, and we proudly say that we catch rats and eat them too. That is why forget about our huts and houses, rats do not even wander around us.”

Manjhi continued with a jab at Lalu Prasad Yadav, adding, “By the way, now Lalu Prasad Yadav has stopped eating rats. If any ‘rat’ is jumping around too much in his house, then send it to us, and we will take care of it in ‘two minutes’.”

Manjhi's remarks reflect both humour and a biting critique aimed at the Yadav family, using the reference to rats as a metaphor in the ongoing political back-and-forth.

The exchange between the two leaders also highlights the intricate and sometimes personal nature of political rhetoric in Bihar, where leaders often use such analogies to comment on each other’s leadership or issues within their camps.

Manjhi’s comments appear to underline his pride in his community while also attacking Lalu Prasad Yadav for his son’s remarks.

This spat comes at a time when political alliances and rivalries in Bihar are highly sensitive, with leaders from various parties keeping a close watch on each other's actions and statements ahead of any major political developments in the state.

The war of words between Jitan Ram Manjhi and Lalu Prasad Yadav has been intensifying over the past two weeks, marked by sharp, caste-related jibes.

The exchange began when Jitan Ram Manjhi took a dig at Lalu Prasad Yadav by questioning his caste identity, claiming that Lalu was not a Yadav but rather a "Gaderia" (a reference to a community traditionally associated with shepherding).

Lalu Prasad Yadav, known for his quick wit, responded by questioning Manjhi’s own caste, asking, "Is he Musahar?"—a pointed reference to Manjhi's caste.

In response, Manjhi offered a firm and proud clarification of his identity. He stated that he belongs to the Bhuiya-Musahar community and that his father, grandfather, and great-grandfather were also Bhuiya-Musahar.

Manjhi emphasised his pride in his heritage, saying, “We proudly say that we are Musahar.”

