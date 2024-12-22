Union Minister Khattar reviews Kerala power sector scenario

New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) Union Minister of Power and Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday reviewed the power sector scenario in Kerala during a programme in the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram.

The programme was held at a hotel in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Ministry of Power in a statement said that Suresh Gopi, Minister of State for MoPNG & Tourism, and K. Krishnankutty, Kerala Minister for Electricity were present at the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by senior officials from the state government, officials from the Central government, and officials from Power Finance Corporation (PFC).

"During the meeting, matters related to the overall power sector scenario in the state of Kerala were deliberated. The issues related to demand and supply of power, capacity addition including possibilities in the Renewable, Hydro & Nuclear sector and power distribution sector were discussed. Further, the current status of works under execution under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) and possible action plans were discussed," the Power Ministry statement read.

The state highlighted concerns related to the power sector and the possible solutions to meet future demand.

K. Krishnankutty, in his address, thanked Union Minister Khattar for his visit to Thiruvananthapuram to review issues related to the power sector, and also highlighted concerns of the state.

He also thanked the Central government for allocation of coal linkage for 500MW, Viability Gap Funding support for Battery Energy Storage System for Rs 135 crore, and for allocation of Power from NTPC Barh up to March 2025.

The Minister requested additional allocation of power from NTPC Barh (Central Generating Plants) and for extension in time for allocation of power from the plant for up to June 2025.

He mentioned that the state is also working on large scale integration of renewable power, adding that Kerala would make all out efforts for over all improvement in the power sector.

In his address, Manohar Lal Khattar mentioned that his visit to the state would help in resolution of issues and in identification of new initiatives that may be taken up to further improve services to the citizens of the state.

The Union Minister assured of continued support and cooperation of the Central government in the overall development of the state and wished for the well-being of the people of Kerala, the Power Ministry statement read.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.