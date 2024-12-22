Reshuffle in Haryana Police department; Alok Mittal posted as ADGP-ACB

Chandigarh, Dec 22 (IANS) In a reshuffle in the state police department, the Haryana government has issued transfer and posting orders of two IPS officers.

According to an official notification made available on Sunday, IPS officer Alok Mittal Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), CID, Haryana and Additional Resident Commissioner, Haryana Bhavan, Delhi, has been posted as ADGP, Anti Corruption Bureau, Haryana. He replaced Amitabh Singh Dhillon.

The notification also mentioned that Mittal will also continue as Additional Resident Commissioner of Haryana Bhavan in Delhi.

Besides, another IPS officer, Faridabad Commissioner of Police, Saurabh Singh, has been posted as ADGP-CID.

The official notification in this regard was issued by Sumita Misra, Additional Chief Secretary in the Home Department of the Haryana government.

A copy of the notification has also been forwarded to other officials, including the Secretary to Haryana Governor, Secretary to the Government of India, MHA, Director General of Police, Haryana, among others, as per the notification, for "information and necessary action".

Alok Mittal, a senior IPS officer, before his current posting in the ACB, Haryana as ADGP, has served in various ranks.

He was the Panchkula Superintendent of Police from December 1996 – October 1999.

After that, he was posted as SP, CBI Economic Offences Wing & Cyber Crime Cell in Delhi from November 2001 – November 2005.

In December 2005, he was posted as SSP, Panipat, and continued there till 2007.

He has also been in Faridabad and Rohtak as SSP.

Mittal became the Joint Commissioner of Police, Gurgaon, in June 2009. He was posted there till October 2011.

Later, he was appointed the Inspector General of Police, Rohtak Range, before he returned to Gurgaon again in 2013 as Commissioner of Police.

He later became the IGP Law and Order, Haryana Police in November 2014.

Mittal also served as Inspector General, National Investigation Agency from April 2015-June 2020 in Delhi.

