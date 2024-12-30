Union Home Secretary reviews security in J&K

Srinagar, Dec 30 (IANS) Union Home Secretary, Govind Mohan on Monday chaired a high-level security review meeting in Srinagar, focusing on security preparedness, the ongoing anti-terrorist operations and addressing potential threats to peace and security in J&K.

The meeting, held at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) on the banks of the Dal Lake, was attended by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Director, Tapan Deka, top J&K police and CAPF officers.

Security arrangements for the winter tourism-related events in Gulmarg, Pahalgam and other destinations of tourist interest came up for discussion during the review meeting.

As winter sports become a major attraction for domestic and foreign tourists, security for the tourists and the locals associated with making such adventure sports successful was also reviewed.

While reviewing the security in the hinterland, the meeting also reviewed security along the international border and the line of control (LoC).

Challenges emerging after an elected government took office in J&K were also discussed since political activities by the elected government and its representatives would need extra security attention.

The possibility of infiltration from across the LoC and the international border during the winter months was also discussed and measures suggested to ensure zero infiltration.

The challenges post the recent snowfall in the Valley were also discussed as heavy snowfall often makes patrolling and carrying out security operations difficult in remote and inaccessible areas.

Top intelligence, police and CAPF officers gave PowerPoint presentations during the review meeting to put across their appreciation of the security situation. J&K Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, DGP, Nalin Prabhat, and the GOC of the ar,y's Srinagar-headquartered 15 Corps also attended the meeting.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.