Union Budget 'disappointing, hollow' for Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav

Patna, Feb 1 (IANS) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2025-26 in Parliament, making several major announcements for Bihar.

However, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has sharply criticised the budget, calling it disappointing and hollow. He accused the government of neglecting Bihar’s needs and claimed that the budget offers no special package for the state.

“Bihar is being treated unfairly and deceived with repeated promises. There is no special package for Bihar. The budget merely repeats past commitments without actual implementation,” Yadav said.

He argued that the budget fails to address the needs of villages and rural populations. He pointed out the rising railway fares – No relief has been provided.

Tejashwi Yadav also said there is an uncertainty over Greenfield airports. He questioned the compensation plan for farmers whose land will be acquired for airport construction.

“Centre has done step-motherly treatment for Bihar. While Andhra Pradesh, under CM Chandrababu Naidu, secured a package of Rs 1 lakh crore, Bihar has received nothing substantial,” the RJD leader said.

He criticised CM Nitish Kumar for not demanding special state status for Bihar, despite earlier advocating for it.

Yadav further stated that when elections approach, the government makes grand promises, but there is no concrete action plan for Bihar's progress.

While the central government presents these budget announcements as a boost for Bihar’s development, opposition leaders argue that the state continues to be sidelined.

With elections on the horizon, the debate over Bihar’s economic priorities is expected to intensify.

Presenting the Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the formation of the Makhana Board in Bihar and the expansion of IIT Patna by enhancing the infrastructure and academic programmes of the premier institute to foster higher education and research.

She also announced the establishment of the National Food Technology Institute in Bihar. A separate budget has been allocated for the development of the Western Kosi Canal, the upgradation of Bihta Airport and Patna Airport to handle increased passenger traffic and improve infrastructure and the construction of three new Greenfield airports in Bihar.

