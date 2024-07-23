Union Budget aims at empowering every citizen: Yediyurappa

Bengaluru, July 23 (IANS) Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP Central Parliamentary Committee member B.S. Yediyurappa said the Union Budget was aimed at empowering every citizen of the country.

Taking to X, Yediyurappa stated, "A comprehensive and development-oriented budget has been presented by Finance Minister, aimed at empowering every citizen and building a prosperous and powerful nation."

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the first budget of the 3rd term of the NDA government has been presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman," he said.

"This budget lays a strong foundation for building a developed India, accelerates the pace of overall and inclusive development of the country, and provides a roadmap for the nation's progress over the next 5 years," he stated.

Yediyurappa said the Union Budget has given priority to agriculture, employment, skill development, social justice, manufacturing, service sector, and infrastructure development.

To further enhance agricultural productivity, Rs 1.52 lakh crore has been allocated. Similarly, to benefit salaried employees, a new tax regime has been introduced, allowing for savings of up to Rs 17,500 in income tax, he stated.

