Union Budget 2025 positive and progressive, will accelerate country's development: Nitish

Patna, Feb 1 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday described Union Budget 2025 as "positive and progressive" while expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a Budget that he believes will accelerate the country's development.

"The Union Budget takes many steps in the interest of the poor, youth, and farmers of the country. I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a commendable budget," the Bihar Chief Minister said.

Nitish Kumar highlighted several key announcements in the Budget that are poised to benefit Bihar.

"The Finance Minister has announced the establishment of a Makhana Board that aims to enhance the production, processing, value addition, and marketing of makhana, providing significant advantages to local farmers. The proposal to develop greenfield airports in Bihar is expected to meet the state's future aviation needs, increase international flights, and stimulate economic growth. The announcements made by the Union Finance Minister will boost the economy and infrastructure of Bihar," Nitish Kumar said.

He pointed out that financial assistance for the Western Kosi Canal project in the Mithilanchal region will benefit farmers by improving irrigation of over 50,000 hectares of land.

The Union Budget also includes provisions for expanding IIT Patna, which will bolster technical education in the state.

"The establishment of the National Institute of Food Technology in Bihar is set to provide skills, entrepreneurship, and employment opportunities to the youth while promoting food processing activities in eastern India," Nitish Kumar said.

Additionally, Nitish Kumar praised measures such as increasing the income tax exemption limit to Rs 12 lakh, offering relief to the middle class; raising the Kisan Credit Card loan limit from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, benefiting farmers; and enhancing the MSME credit guarantee cover from Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore, which is anticipated to boost employment opportunities.

