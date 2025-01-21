Unilever to establish two manufacturing units in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jan 21 (IANS) Unilever, a global leading FMCG player, has agreed to establish two manufacturing units in Telangana.

The company will set up a palm oil manufacturing unit in the Kamareddy district. It also agreed to establish a bottle caps-making unit in Telangana.

During a meeting with Hein Schumacher, CEO, Unilever in Davos, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy convinced him to set up two plants in the state.

Unilever, a global FMCG major, which operates as Hindustan Liver in India, has so far had no significant presence in Telangana, according to Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The Chief Minister along with IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu and officials of the Telangana Rising delegation had a meeting with Hein Schumacher, CEO, Unilever, and Willem Uijen, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Unilever.

While discussing investments and business opportunities for Unilever in Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy showcased the extraordinary locational advantages, where the land-locked state can actually be the gateway and bridge to several states in the south of India, and other states in the east, west and central India.

He explained to the Unilever CEO and Global Supply Chain Officer the advantages in supply chain and logistics manufacturing in Telangana would provide, besides additional strengths and factors of appeal like a huge consumption-driven market, peerless ease of doing business, progressive policies benchmarked to the best in the world and the extraordinary vision for 2050 - TelanganaRising.

The Chief Minister requested the Unilever team to consider those lines of activity which are showing high growth in India, and to locate such domains in India.

Responding to this request, Unilever CEO announced that they would locate a palm oil facility and refining unit in Telangana.

CM Reddy offered the fullest support and offered any suitable location in the Kamareddy district.

The Unilever team also agreed to set up a new manufacturing unit for producing bottle caps. Since many products of Unilever are sold in liquid form in bottles and currently huge quantities are being imported, it would be a huge fill-up to Telangana manufacturing thrust to have the Unilever unit in the state.

Welcoming Unilever to Telangana, the Chief Minister said the government would fully support the major entry and growth of Unilever.

"We must grow together, but without also losing sight of larger sustainability and fairness goals for people and the planet," he said.

