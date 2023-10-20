Unidentified woman found dead near school in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) An unidentified woman was found dead near a school in west Delhi, a senior police officer said on Friday, adding that it appeared to be a murder case.

According to the officer, a police control room call was received at Tilak Marg police station regarding a body lying near MCD school wall in the area.

Upon reaching the spot, it was found that it was woman'a body.

"From the initial circumstances, it appeared to be a case of murder, hence the Forensic and Crime teams were called on the spot," he said.

"Doctors from DDU Hospital were also called on the spot, to help us understand the circumstances of death," said the officer privy to the investigation.

"Proceedings as per established procedure are in progress and a legal action is being initiated on the basis of information available," said the officer.

