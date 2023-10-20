bb17 voting trends

Bigg Boss 17 voting results: It has been a few days since Bigg Boss 17 went on air. Looks like it's time for the first week of elimination in Bigg Boss 17. For those who are not following the show, we would like to tell you all that Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole and Abhishek Kumar have been nominated for this week's elimination.

BB17 voting results

Manara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar are in the safe zone with the highest number of votes.

Naved got the least votes and he is in the danger zone. Mostly, Naved might get eliminated from the show.

Who do you think will get evicted from Bigg Boss 17? Let us know in the comments section below.

