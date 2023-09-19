Unidentified assailants open fire at shop in Delhi, no injuries reported

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Three unidentified individuals fired as many rounds at a shop in northeast Delhi, an official said on Tuesday.

However, no injuries were reported in the incident, he added.

According to police, on Monday at 9:53 p.m, a police control room call was received at New Usmanpur police station regarding firing at a shop on the main road in Brahmpuri, New Usmanpur.

"On reaching the spot, they learnt that at about 09:45 p.m, three youths came on a motorcycle. Two boys got down and one of them fired three rounds.

"Two shots were fired at the shop and one was fired in the air. The shop was open but no one was injured. The shots were aimed at the glass outside the shop," said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

"The shop owner and employees are being examined. The CCTV footage of the area are being scanned to identify the culprits and reason behind the incident is being ascertained," said the DCP.

"A case under sections 336 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 25/27 Arms Act has been registered and further probe is going on," the DCP added.

