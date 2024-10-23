Unfortunate for people of Wayanad: BJP on Priyanka Gandhi's nomination

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) BJP's national general secretary Dushyant Gautam took a sharp dig at Priyanka Gandhi, even as the latter prepares to file her nomination papers from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday. He also took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi for 'running away' from the constituency.

“It is unfortunate for the people of Wayanad that their previous MP ran away without contributing to any development. Despite being given a choice, he abandoned Wayanad, and now, his sister is here," said Dushyant Gautam.

"This family only misleads voters. The people of Wayanad are suffering because of their misleading tactics," the BJP leader remarked and added that people will not accept Priyanka.

Regarding the disruption of the Diwali festivities at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University, BJP national general secretary trained guns at previous Congress regimes and held it responsible for the chaos and scuffle inside the university campus.

"The university is funded by the entire nation. It was Congress which had declared it a Muslim university. The result is that we can't even hold a yatra or celebrate Diwali there," he stated.

He also claimed that slogans in favour of Palestine were also raised during the altercation.

"The same forces, the 'Tukde Tukde Gang,' are attempting to destroy the country's rich culture and traditions. Unfortunately, those aiding them want to create this atmosphere, but we will continue to uphold our culture and values," he added.

Dushyant Gautam also responded to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's statement, where the latter said, "If anyone dares to look at Muslims with ill intent, I will retaliate fiercely."

Accusing the RJD leader of fomenting communalism and using Muslims as a vote bank, he qustioned, "Is Tejashwi Yadav only concerned about Muslims? If Hindus face similar situations, will he not retaliate for them as well? This kind of communalism and Muslim appeasement is clear to the people now."

"His love for the country and Hindus is questionable, and he has also been involved in spreading corruption. The people of Bihar and the entire nation are now well aware of his malafide intentions," he further said.

