Under PM Modi's leadership, India progressing rapidly: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, July 30 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the first Prime Minister under whose leadership the country is progressing rapidly towards becoming a developed nation.

The Central government has worked to strengthen every sector by formulating inclusive policies for all sections of society and preserving India’s rich culture and traditions, he added.

“Today, under the Prime Minister's leadership, India has emerged as a ‘bright spot’ on the global stage. The nation’s economy has risen from the 11th to the fourth position, and over the past 11 years, citizens have benefited from a wide range of facilities and services,” said the Chief Minister.

He was interacting with the media at Shri Sangameshwar Mahadev Temple in Arunay village in Pehowa in Kurukshetra district. Earlier, he performed Jalabhishek amidst the chanting of Vedic mantras and offered prayers for the well-being of the people and the progress of the state.

Following the rituals, the Chief Minister visited the temple premises and also planted a sapling. Mahant Vishwanath Giri blessed the Chief Minister by adorning him with a Rudraksha garland and a ‘patka’.

Responding to a question on Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev, the Chief Minister said that the Opposition attempted to disrupt and stall Parliament proceedings merely to gain political mileage. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the truth before the nation during the session and took decisive action to eliminate the terrorists responsible for targeting innocent civilians.

He added that Prime Minister Modi is a globally respected leader, and people have strong faith in his policies. Former Minister Subhash Sudha, Kamlesh Dhanda, Chairman Zila Parishad Kawaljit Kaur and other dignitaries were also present on this occasion.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.